Top Manufacturing Stocks To Follow Today – July 14th

Synopsys, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Oracle are the three Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are the inventories of raw materials, work-in-progress and finished goods that a manufacturer holds at any given time to ensure smooth production and timely order fulfillment. They are recorded as current assets on the balance sheet and play a key role in production planning, cost control and overall supply-chain efficiency. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Synopsys (SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $11.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $547.31. 3,267,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,463. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $365.74 and a twelve month high of $621.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $499.27 and a 200 day moving average of $479.93. The stock has a market cap of $84.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $229.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,754,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,238,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $237.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.45 and its 200-day moving average is $192.31.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $230.08. 5,622,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,253,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.42. Oracle has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $241.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.39.

