First Command Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Position in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,378 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc.'s holdings in Southern were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 400.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elequin Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $92.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $101.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Company has a 1 year low of $79.30 and a 1 year high of $94.45.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.17 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Southern's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.93.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

