Agriculture Stocks To Follow Now – July 14th

Deere & Company, Arch Capital Group, CNH Industrial, Norfolk Southern, and Apollo Global Management are the five Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, processing or support of agricultural activities, from seed and fertilizer manufacturers to farm-equipment makers and food processors. By owning these stocks, investors gain exposure to the global food supply chain and the underlying trends of population growth and rising food demand. They span a range of businesses, including commodity producers, agribusiness conglomerates and agricultural technology providers. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Deere & Company stock traded down $6.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $506.26. 552,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,543. The business has a fifty day moving average of $510.73 and a 200 day moving average of $478.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $137.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $533.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DE

Arch Capital Group (ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Arch Capital Group stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.99. 2,247,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,994. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.96 and a 200 day moving average of $92.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.51. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $116.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACGL

CNH Industrial (CNH)

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

CNH Industrial stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.34. 14,045,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,916,298. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a current ratio of 13.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.50. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $14.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNH

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NSC traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $262.98. 655,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,335. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $201.63 and a 1 year high of $277.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.98 and its 200-day moving average is $240.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSC

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of APO traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.53. 1,042,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,944,475. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $189.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.02 and its 200-day moving average is $143.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

Further Reading