West Family Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

West Family Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $220.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $221.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Arete Research raised Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.49.

Profile



Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

