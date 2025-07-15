Concord Asset Management LLC VA Increases Stock Position in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

Concord Asset Management LLC VA increased its stake in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 12.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Southern by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 158,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,575,000 after purchasing an additional 24,962 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 10,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southern from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Southern in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.93.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Southern stock opened at $92.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.86. Southern Company has a 52 week low of $79.30 and a 52 week high of $94.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.64%.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.