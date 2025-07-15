Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $44.39 and a 52 week high of $55.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

