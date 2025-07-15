BluePointe Capital Management LLC Takes $352,000 Position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

BluePointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $2,725,190,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 39,039.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,497,919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,092,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,982 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,935,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,867,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,570,511,000 after purchasing an additional 895,896 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,175,326,000 after buying an additional 794,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $301.86 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $246.12 and a 52 week high of $326.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $303.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.53.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Melius started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Erste Group Bank lowered McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,400. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total transaction of $270,920.28. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,251.44. This represents a 8.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,817 shares of company stock worth $1,165,843 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

