Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,961 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOS Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 22,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.78. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.94 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

