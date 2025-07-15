BluePointe Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,210 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

BluePointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1%

VTV opened at $178.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.84.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.