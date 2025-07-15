BluePointe Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,210 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

BluePointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.
Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1%
VTV opened at $178.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.84.
Vanguard Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
