Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 88,664 Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 88,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Up 0.7%

Bank of America stock opened at $47.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $33.07 and a one year high of $49.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.11 and its 200 day moving average is $43.57.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. HSBC cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BAC

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.