First Business Financial Services Inc. Acquires 1,264 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for about 0.4% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,207,000. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 28,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.61.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $228.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.74 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The company has a market cap of $259.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.34%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total transaction of $16,627,507.20. Following the sale, the director owned 647,660,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,195,093,739.52. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 907,470 shares of company stock valued at $209,055,386. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

