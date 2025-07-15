The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by GPM Growth Investors Inc.

GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $119.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.35.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

