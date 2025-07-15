The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,549 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.2% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $3,563,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 2,302 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 95,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,415,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 677,199 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $66,840,000 after acquiring an additional 458,044 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS opened at $119.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $215.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.35.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

