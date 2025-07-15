Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.23 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,438 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1,007.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth $35,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $95.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $764.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.55. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $1,258,031.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 945,434 shares in the company, valued at $90,619,848.90. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $2,815,113.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,451,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,896,799.42. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,951 shares of company stock worth $13,543,436 in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

