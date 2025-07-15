Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 56 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
IVV stock opened at $627.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $630.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $601.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $584.71.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
