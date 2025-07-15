ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing Has $2.52 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.7% of ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 1,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of GLD stock opened at $308.01 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $217.52 and a 1 year high of $317.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $306.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.