Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 278 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $713.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $437.37 and a 1 year high of $726.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $635.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $597.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $614.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

