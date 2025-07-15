Melfa Wealth Management Inc. Has $561,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Melfa Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFLV. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,459,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 161,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 30,422 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 582,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after buying an additional 89,628 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFLV opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.42 and its 200-day moving average is $30.28. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $26.26 and a one year high of $32.78.

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

