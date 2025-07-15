Parthenon LLC Cuts Stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Parthenon LLC lessened its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,520 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. American Express accounts for 2.3% of Parthenon LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $18,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 0.4%

AXP stock opened at $320.83 on Tuesday. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $220.43 and a 1-year high of $329.14. The firm has a market cap of $224.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.65 and its 200-day moving average is $290.63.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $16.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 22.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on American Express from $367.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.68.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,251. The trade was a 50.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. This trade represents a 21.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

