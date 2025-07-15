Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,825 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,488,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,413,809,000 after purchasing an additional 171,712 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,887,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $18,617,081,000 after buying an additional 375,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,323,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,287,823,000 after buying an additional 175,596 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 109,524.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,239,576,000 after buying an additional 8,827,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $5,019,087,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,220.58.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,261.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,224.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,053.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $537.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $587.04 and a 12 month high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total value of $35,830,554.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 79,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,099,708.80. The trade was a 29.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 26,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.05, for a total value of $30,566,289.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,421.70. This represents a 98.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,723 shares of company stock worth $223,307,201 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

