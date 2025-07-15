Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

PM opened at $180.82 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.84 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.41.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 111.34%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PM. UBS Group set a $181.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.73.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

