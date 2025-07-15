Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,339,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares during the period. Guardian Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $9,222,000. Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $26,661,000. Sentry LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Compound Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 31.2% during the first quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSM opened at $228.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $237.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.67% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.10 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.6499 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSM. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

