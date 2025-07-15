The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Position Trimmed by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in Progressive by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Progressive from $328.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Progressive from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Progressive from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Progressive from $288.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.82.

Insider Activity

In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total transaction of $1,041,520.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 41,289 shares in the company, valued at $10,750,829.82. This represents a 8.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.79, for a total value of $2,637,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 228,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,150,450.96. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,705 shares of company stock valued at $11,450,948. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $247.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.93. The Progressive Corporation has a 1-year low of $208.13 and a 1-year high of $292.99. The firm has a market cap of $145.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.70%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

