Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Landaas & Co. WI ADV

Landaas & Co. WI ADV grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 61.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 0.5% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,600,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 586,460 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $153,436,000 after acquiring an additional 46,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $8,158,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.02, for a total value of $2,046,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,989. This trade represents a 75.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 855,394 shares in the company, valued at $305,632,276.20. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 835,509 shares of company stock worth $279,420,485. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $316.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $182.00 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 174.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.