Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 33,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 14,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $75.15 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $154.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.22.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 84.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.73.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

