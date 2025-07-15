iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,161,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,306,550 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 8.9% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned about 1.00% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $932,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,401,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414,265 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,056,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,710 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,727,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,063,000 after buying an additional 4,222,994 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $247,076,000. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $63.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.17 and its 200 day moving average is $60.56.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.