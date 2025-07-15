The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp.

Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 87.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,885 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 39,550 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 0.6% of Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,482,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,272,590,000 after acquiring an additional 809,989 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,242,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,476,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,431 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,415,427,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,821,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,758,968,000 after acquiring an additional 717,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,867,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,878,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $119.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.68. The stock has a market cap of $215.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.35.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

