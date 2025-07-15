527 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Acquired by Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC

Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,212,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,813,478,000 after acquiring an additional 360,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,756,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,039,200,000 after acquiring an additional 243,802 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,401,493,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,148,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,165,184,000 after purchasing an additional 295,025 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,619,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,889,126,000 after purchasing an additional 494,496 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $516.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $185.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.64. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $413.82 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $537.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $536.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (up from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total transaction of $872,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,089.10. The trade was a 43.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total transaction of $96,991.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,113.84. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $2,611,577. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.