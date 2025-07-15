Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $600.30.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $424.71 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $627.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.17. The company has a market capitalization of $160.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.11 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.09%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

