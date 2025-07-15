BIP Wealth LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

BIP Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 36,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 137,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,427,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 2,179,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,906,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $82.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $141.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.08.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

