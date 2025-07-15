iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Melfa Wealth Management Inc.

Melfa Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.9% of Melfa Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Melfa Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813,214 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,488,275,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65,310.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,113,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,350 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,109,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kedalion Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,436,610,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of IVV stock opened at $627.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $601.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $584.71. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $630.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.