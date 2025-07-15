iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Decreased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,712,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 864,177 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $707,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $103.83 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.07.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

