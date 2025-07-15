Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFUV. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,088,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,556,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,104 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,877,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,265,000 after purchasing an additional 911,610 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2,268.5% during the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 530,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,846,000 after buying an additional 507,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $18,521,000.

NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $42.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.14. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $44.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.12.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

