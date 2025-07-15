The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $713.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $218.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $635.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $597.55. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $437.37 and a twelve month high of $726.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GS shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $627.00 price objective (up previously from $558.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $614.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

