Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. Purchases New Shares in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $2,216,314,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 15,012.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,755,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $664,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723,631 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,825,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,303,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,448 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,411,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,231,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 268.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,077,947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $512,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $229.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $241.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.39.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Loop Capital set a $135.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Oracle from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,507,622.93. This represents a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 445,366 shares of company stock worth $84,784,653 over the last three months. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

