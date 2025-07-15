iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Landaas & Co. WI ADV

Landaas & Co. WI ADV cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 2.0% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,562,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,273,227,000 after buying an additional 456,535 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,116,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,857,662,000 after acquiring an additional 349,222 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,383,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,161,901,000 after purchasing an additional 157,559 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,901,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,968,228,000 after buying an additional 202,927 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,514,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,823,000 after purchasing an additional 402,405 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $428.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $429.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $406.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.94.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

