Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC Takes $40,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $574.35 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $577.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $550.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $535.21.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.