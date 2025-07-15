Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 2,795 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $25,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock opened at $238.06 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $242.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $153.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.79.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

