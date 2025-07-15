Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $420,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $177.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.84.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

