Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 50,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.1% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 226,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG stock opened at $153.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $360.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $152.86 and a one year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.45.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

