Contrasting Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) and Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK)

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) and Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Carter’s has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Birkenstock has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Carter's alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Carter’s and Birkenstock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carter’s 5.80% 23.50% 8.27% Birkenstock 12.86% 10.22% 5.53%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

19.9% of Birkenstock shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Carter’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Carter’s and Birkenstock”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carter’s $2.84 billion 0.41 $185.51 million $4.52 7.04 Birkenstock $1.96 billion 4.64 $207.85 million $1.42 34.00

Birkenstock has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Carter’s. Carter’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Birkenstock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Carter’s and Birkenstock, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carter’s 3 2 0 0 1.40 Birkenstock 0 0 12 1 3.08

Carter’s presently has a consensus target price of $36.80, suggesting a potential upside of 15.58%. Birkenstock has a consensus target price of $69.27, suggesting a potential upside of 43.47%. Given Birkenstock’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Birkenstock is more favorable than Carter’s.

Summary

Birkenstock beats Carter’s on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carter’s

(Get Free Report)

Carter’s, Inc. engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners. The International segment is involved in selling in retail stores and ecommerce websites in Canada and Mexico, and to international wholesale customers and licensees. The company was founded by William Carter in 1865 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Birkenstock

(Get Free Report)

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally. Birkenstock Holding plc was founded in 1774 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Birkenstock Holding plc is a subsidiary of BK LC Lux MidCo S.à r.l.

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.