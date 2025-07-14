Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $56.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.22. The stock has a market cap of $164.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $57.39.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

