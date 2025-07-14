Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by BHK Investment Advisors LLC

BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 0.4% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in Amgen by 3.8% in the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Thornton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.2% in the first quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN opened at $295.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.31. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.30 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The company has a market cap of $158.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price (down from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.82.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

