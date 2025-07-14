Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,701 BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $10,128,000. BlackRock accounts for 1.5% of Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,331,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 1,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total transaction of $9,125,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 66,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,256,025. This represents a 13.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,164.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $959.00 to $1,210.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,132.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLK

BlackRock Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of BLK opened at $1,102.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.41. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $773.74 and a 1 year high of $1,105.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $996.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $970.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 30.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.