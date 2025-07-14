MTM Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

MTM Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. ARK & TLK Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $56.87 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $57.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.