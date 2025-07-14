Florida Financial Advisors LLC Has $569,000 Stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 99.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Copia Wealth Management increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 46.0% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 price target on GE Aerospace and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.75.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE Aerospace stock opened at $255.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $272.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.03. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $150.20 and a 52 week high of $260.55.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 17.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 11,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

