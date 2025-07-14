Wells Fargo & Company Raises DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target to $90.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.77.

Shares of DD opened at $74.74 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.00 and a 200-day moving average of $71.94.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 132.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 145.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

