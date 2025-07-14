Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $981.72 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,024,908 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 263,590 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.79% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $981,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,954,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 359,285 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,724,000 after purchasing an additional 235,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $468.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $447.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.60 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $377.85 and a 12 month high of $519.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.23). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $464.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $442.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $420.00 price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

