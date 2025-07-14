Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,054 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 102,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,625. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,071 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Tigress Financial set a $110.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wedbush lowered shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.12.

Shares of UBER opened at $95.36 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $97.72. The company has a market cap of $199.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.47 and a 200-day moving average of $77.75.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

