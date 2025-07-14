LRI Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

LRI Investments LLC lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1,292.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,495,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,693,042,000 after buying an additional 6,029,058 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,541,991,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 43,573.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,661,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,140,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,205 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Amgen by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,212,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,182,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,291,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $858,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $328.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $295.27 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $346.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

